PCC Marc Jones launches police and crime survey

Lincolnshire residents are invited to have their say on policing and crime in a county-wide survey launched this week by Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones.

Everyone across the county who is over the age of 15 will have the opportunity to answer questions on a range of subjects including police funding, experience of crime, effectiveness of police response and methods of reporting incidents.

Each respondent will be invited to sign up to a special panel, called Lincolnshire’s SAFER TOGETHER Research Panel, and be invited to take part in further surveys throughout the year.

Signing up will require members to provide some basic personal information to ensure that the panel is as representative as possible of the people of Lincolnshire, in respect of age, gender and geography. All of the answers that members give to surveys they participate in will be anonymous.

PCC Marc Jones said: “At the very heart of my role is ensuring that the views and priorities of the people and communities of Lincolnshire are reflected in the way our great county is policed.

“So this year I have taken the decision to extend and enhance the methods of consultation to build up my understanding and appreciation of the needs, attitudes and opinions of Lincolnshire residents, when it comes to preventing and tackling crime.

“Members of the panel will be invited to provide opinions on topical and important crime and policing issues that affect our county and their views and opinions will inform the decisions I take in setting out the direction for community safety, policing and criminal justice in Lincolnshire, over both the short and the long term.”

A survey launched at the end of 2017 saw nearly 3,000 residents respond in three weeks.

The findings revealed by last years’ survey, helped shape several new initiatives including:

• The launch of a new Safer Roads Team in response to concerns raised about speeding traffic and helped inform the transformation and extension of the Community Speed Watch Scheme

• Recruiting 2,000 residents to help fight scams, cyber-crime and identity theft

• Convening a multi-agency group to develop an action plan to combat drug use in the city of Lincoln

• Consulting with councillors, businesses and chief police officers on ways to reduce fear of crime in the south of the county

The 2018 survey will remain open until January 16, 2019 - so there is plenty of time left to have your say.

To complete the survey, click here

