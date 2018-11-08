Pedal power smashes target for Children in Need at event in Skegness

A massive 365 miles were covered when staff and service users at County Care in Skegness put pedal power behind raising funds for Children in Need.

The organisation that supports independent living for vulnerable and disabled people teamed up with Fresh Fitness and the Skegness Trishaw Team to complete the challenge,

Bucket ready for donations for Children in Need. ANL-180811-151109001

Seven staff members and 11 service users took part, with the additional help of six trishaw pilots.

Nicola Hardisty, of County Care, said: “We at County Care take great pride in fundraising. We completed a massive 365miles using seven spinning bikes and the local Trishaw Team came along so that the people we support who are unable to cycle could clock up their miles.

“Our goal was to cycle to our sister company in Surrey and back to Skegness, but we beat our goal!

“We would like to say a huge thank you tp Fresh Fitness for allowing us to us their facilities, a massive thank you to the Trishaw Team for giving up their time and helping us clock our miles!

But most of all a extra big thank you to the people we support who have once again amazed us all by taking on the challenge and giving it their all.”

The total amount raised is not yet known as funds are still coming in, but County Care say they expect it to be more than £150.

