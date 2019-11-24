A feast of model making on show

Sleaford and District Model Railway Club’s second charity modelling exhibition was a great success and organisers are almost certain to repeat it next year judging by the positive response.

Over 300 visitors were treated to a feast of modelling at Ruskington Village Hall on Sunday.

Sleaford and District Model Railway Society charity modellers show at Ruskington Village Hall. L-R Julie Ellis with Alan Hancock and Bill Sowerby of Market Deeping Model Railway Club. EMN-191118-095628001

Model railways, aircraft, ships, cars, military vehicles, farming implements and doll’s house miniatures were shown and the skill of the exhibitors was ably demonstrated by superb displays.

The show was supported by sponsorship from B&H Models, Digitrains of Lincoln, Magnet Insurance and Ruskington Village Hall Committee. The show received many donations of raffle prizes and the Whistle Stop Café was run by wives of club members.

Chairman Mark Bamford said: “Thanks must go to all of the model railway club team, ably led by charity exhibition manager Eddie King, for their efforts in putting on the show.”

Among the welcome exhibitors were the Market Deeping Model Railway Club who hit the headlines last year after fellow enthustoast and rock star Rod Stewart offered a generous donation to get the club back on its feet after its layouts were vandalised before a show.

Sleaford and District Model Railway Society charity modellers show at Ruskington Village Hall. Cheryl Brown of Ruskington with miniatures by Middlemumsminiatures. EMN-191118-095613001

Once again, the club’s chosen charity, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, will receive the £2,256 proceeds from the event, a significant increase on last year’s total.

Plans are already well advanced for the club’s model railway show on Saturday May 30 at St George’s Academy, Sleaford.