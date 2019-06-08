A ‘Top Run’ by RAF Cranwell ladies for the RAF Benevolent Fund

A group of ladies from RAF Cranwell have completed the Woodhall Spa 10K race to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund - helping the ‘brave men and women’ of the RAF and their families.

About 100 women from a running club set up by Cranwell mum-of-two Tamsin Miles took part to support the charity.

Some of the club members crossing the finish line.

Tamsin, whose husband Dave is currently serving at RAF Waddington, set up the running club at the station to support other like-minded RAF partners. She created the group as a network where they could share their experiences and support each other. From this she then encouraged others to fundraise for the charity, with their first big challenge being Sunday’s Woodhall Spa 10k.

Tamsin also completed this year’s London Marathon for the charity.

The money raised by the group’s 10k run is still being counted.

Tamsin, left, and some of the running club members with the charity's mascot.

A quick selfie during the 10K run.