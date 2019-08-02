Appeal to help Lily come home

A Sleaford woman has appealed to be rehomed by the local authority in order for her young granddaughter to be able to come home from hospital to live with her after a vital operation.

Maureen Storey, who lives in housing association accommodation at The Hedgerows, off North Parade in town, has become the full-time carer of six-year-old Lily Bowen, who has scoliosis (curvature of the spine) and epilepsy and is currently being tested for muscular dystrophy.

Mrs Storey says Lily, who has a lot of special needs but attends St Botolph’s Primary school, has gone into Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham this week for new supporting rods to be put into her back to help straighten her spine and help her grow. She is one of the youngest children to have had this procedure.

She explains that she has taken on the caring of Lily as her mum, Tiffany, has had mental health problems in the past and could not cope with the severity of Lily’s disabilities full time. Instead she works in London and visits whenever possible.

The main problem for the family is having enough room when Lily returns home from hospital, but will still need to be downstairs, immobilised in a hospital bed to slowly recover.

Mrs Storey said: “We will need to have a bigger property to have enough lounge area downstairs for her hospital bed. Until she is rehabilitated she won’t be able to get upstairs, and the house will have to be adapted.”

She said: “I contacted North Kesteven District Council in June as soon as I knew the operation date. First of all I felt the housing officer was unhelpful. She asked if Lily’s dad was involved, but I said her parents are separated, he is in full time work and is caring for his other child.”

Mrs Storey has even reduced her own working hours and applied for benefits to look after Lily during surgery and recovery, and described her daughter’s decision to hand over care of Lily as a “brave and loving thing” but knew she was more experienced at dealing with a sick child after going through it with Tiffany, who had medical problems too, making it harder for her to cope with the hospitals now.

She said at present she has been told the council can do little to help her, despite the prospect of Lily tying up a hospital bed indefinitely as a result.

A spokesman for NKDC said the authority “had sympathy” with the situation, but there was a lack of suitable options within the district currently. The council pledged to continue to work closely with the family to resolve their present issues and seek a favourable solution.