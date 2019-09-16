Auction night in aid of cancer charities

A charity auction night is to take place in Sleaford next month to raise cash for Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The event has been organised by Nathan Bee, who told the Standard: “I lost my grandad on the 13th July due to cancer and these two fantastic charities helped my grandad and family on last stages of life.

“My grandad was my hero - so I wanted to say thank you to these charities for what they did.”

The charity auction is set to take place upstairs at the Legion (Sleaford and District Legionnaire’s Club) at 6, Southgate, from 7pm on Saturday, October 5.

There will be raffle prizes to be won and live music from Fall in Tune.

Tickets cost £10 each, which includes food, from the Legion itself, or by contacting Nathan on 07435 146608.