Author ventures into new fiction

A Ruskington authoress has penned her fourth book, which is a departure from her previous trilogy.

Lois Fenn will be launching ‘Naught Marigold’ at a coffee and chat event at Sleaford Library on Friday July 26 from 9am until 12noon.

The 83-year-old’s first three award-winning books were based around the Blitz in Hull and wartime evacuation.

“I was an evacuee to Sleaford,” she said. “I have done talks to WIs and ladies groups talking about The Blitz. Hull was the worst, constantly bombed city in the country apart from London, but it was kept secret for the war effort.”

This latest fictional novel is a departure from her home front family saga, instead going for something more character-driven, which she says she has enjoyed.

“It is about a wealthy lady who is greatly relieved to bury her husband after a bad marriage. She has various associates interested in her money and it explores their characters and how they are involved. It is a dark and fascinating tale, set in the present day. I wanted to move into something more relevant.”

To buy copies email: loisfenn279@btinternet.com