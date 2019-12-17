Award first for RAF colleague

A member of the team at RAF College Cranwell has been honoured at the national level for her work in diversity.

Wing Commander Glynis Dean has received the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET’s) first Gender Diversity Ambassador Award.

The honour came as part of the IET’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards, held in London on Thursday.

Glynis was nominated by her RAF colleagues for being an inspiration and for making a significant contribution to the engineering gender diversity arena by attracting and retaining women in engineering.

She is pictured (right) with awards host Sandi Toksvig.