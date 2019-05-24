Cadets unveil tribute to Eliza at open event

An army cadet detachment near Sleaford has unveiled a lasting tribute to one of its own after she tragically lost her life last year.

Billingborough Army Cadets held an open evening on Wednesday to commemorate Cadet Eliza Bill, of Threekingham.

Eliza, a pupil at St George’s Academy in Sleaford, died in a road traffic collision in December, aged 16.

Wednesday’s event incorporated a re-naming ceremony for the army cadet hut, now known as The Eliza Bill Army Cadet Hut.

Members of the public were invited to attend and gain an insight into how the Army Cadet Force can become a second family for everyone who is part of it.

Staff Sergeant Instructor Beth Sewell, an instructor for the detachment, said: “The evening was a great success in honouring Eliza’s life, with happy stories being shared by everyone. I was immensely proud of the effort the cadets put in and all the time and hard work the adults have put into preparing for such an important occasion.”