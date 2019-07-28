Call made for riders for charity bike run

Riders are wanted for a charity bike run due to take place in aid of disadvantaged young people, starting and finishing at RAF College Cranwell.

The ‘sportive’ will take place on Sunday, September 22, in support of the Jon Egging Trust.

The organisation was founded by Dr Emma Egging in 2012 after her husband, Jon, lost his life in a crash while performing as part of The Red Arrows aerobatic team.

It aims to help young people that may not benefit from the opportunities that most people their age are given.

The event in September – the Jon Egging Trust Ride (or JETRide) – will offer two routes, one 50 miles long, the other 80.

They start and finish beside the RAF College Hall, and at the end of the ride participants will have the chance to cycle around the smooth red asphalt circle that forms the parade ground from which toyalty and British heroes such as Douglas Bader have graduated at the end of their officer training.

A spokesman for the fundraiser said: “For those that aren’t of a cycling ilk, a sportive is a long distance, non-competitive ride, and this one will include individual timing, feed-stations, and a fully signed route that will take in some of the quietest and most picturesque roads that Lincolnshire has to offer.

“As well as the physical challenge of riding a long distance, JETRide will allow riders to experience the thrill of riding within a large group, get fit and have a great day out.”

Anyone who signs up will be to take advantage of a training plan provided by JETRide coach Mark Griffin, and enjoy nutritional expertise from pro cyclist Claire Steels.

For more information, visit www.joneggingtrust.org.uk/JETRide