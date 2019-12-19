Caterer awarded for saving collapsed chef

A catering assistant who helped to save a chef she found collapsed and choking in a golf club kitchen is amazed at receiving a top, national life-saving hnoour.

Abigail Bryson-Weston, 36, of Billinghay, was presented yesterday (Tuesday) with a Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation and has been credited with almost certainly saving the life of chef, Melissa Coupland, who collapsed in the kitchen of South Kyme Golf Club after a blood vessel burst in her brain.

The Royal Humane Society award for Abigail. EMN-191217-153000001

Abigail, while working as catering and bar staff at the club in April, had popped out of the kitchen only to return and find Melissa on the floor, choking in her own vomit.

Now training to be an electrician, Abigail said Melissa was unconscious and struggling to breathe. She said her competitive lifesaving skills as a swimmer in her younger days living in Kent kicked in.

“It was a natural reaction, calling for help, checking her pulse and trying to clear the sick from her airway, as she carried on for quite a while, still unconscious, but in a safe position,” said Abigail.

A couple of club members came in to help and after 15 minutes Melissa came round but could not speak, making noises and touching her head. Abigail persuaded her to lie still and not try to stand, sitting with her, keeping her calm for an hour until the ambulance arrived to take her to hospital. Her actions are thought to have probably saved Melissa’s life.

A neurologist who treated Melissa said later that if she had succeeded in getting up she would probably have died as a result of her condition. Instead, Melissa is back at work and fine.

Abigail said: “I am pleased how well Mel has recovered and grateful for the help of the members and hospital staff.”

She was nominated for the award by Paul Hocking, former club chairman, who presented her with the certificate.

Abigail said: “I didn’t expect to get anything. It was not special - lots of people do braver and heroic things.”