Charity curry night in memory of Millie

A fundraising event is taking place this month in memory of Millie Taylor Noonan, who died aged 18 in December after being involved in a collision with a car outside Sir William Robertson Academy where she was a student.

A fundraiser by family and friends is being held at the Agra restaurant in Sleaford on Friday July 26 and the money raised is going towards the charity Ocean Clean Up campaign.

Millie was a keen environmentalist and on her 18th birthday asked friends and family to give to this charity instead of presents, a cause which she strongly believed in.

This fundraiser night is to celebrate Millie’s generosity and our enviroment, explains organiser Claire Darch and Millie’s aunt Amy Burrows. There will be an all you can eat buffet with first drink free for £25 per head, £10 for under 12’s. There will be music, a grand raffle with some amazing prizes, and small competitions.

For details visit: www.facebook.com/events/592201941268749/