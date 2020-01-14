Charity raises £1,700 through craft sales

A ‘crafty’ fundraiser has brought in more than £1,700 for an animal welfare charity in Sleaford in less than a year.

In January 2019, Liza Yeaman, fundraiser co-ordinator for the Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust (or HART), decided that the charity should have a presence at the next Lincoln Christmas Market.

“Sunbeam Craft Fayres, the brainchild of Claire Crane, utilise Westgate Academy which is located in the heart of the market as a venue and our charity had been supported by Claire for many years it made such sense to join her,” she said.

The following month, she launched an appeal under the umbrella Handmade for Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust for community members to start making items that she could take to the event to sell.

“Little did I appreciate the support we would receive,” she said. “I would arrive home to find boxes and bags of items. At least two local craft groups decided to make us their charity of choice and the ladies who attended spent all year busy knitting, sewing, and coming up with fantastic lovely handmade items.”

Liza was joined at the four-day event by Claire Elkington, a supporter of the charity. In the run up to the Christmas Market, she also created a Facebook Page entitled Handmade for Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust and any item that was donated was uploaded and she would encourage to have a browse.

Taking into account pre-market sales, market sales, and post-market sales (stock is still available), the charity has sold in excess of £1,700’s worth of donations.

“This money will be used to help us grow in 2020,” Liza said. “We have a number of animals in our care who are looking for their forever home and with this comes kennel and veterinary costs.

“I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ on behalf of us all at HART for the lovely donations which were received, for the support of the community and to everyone who stopped at our stall at the market and made a purchase.”

Liza says she would like to return to the market this year, but would need volunteers willing to do half days. Anyone interested in lending a hand or making a donation, should email hartfundraiser@aol.com