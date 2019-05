Rauceby School pupils have come to the aid of a Gainsborough school which was targeted by thieves.

During the Easter break, the Benjamin Adlard Primary School had its outside classroom damaged and ten chickens stolen.

Rauceby’s headteacher Dave Wallace read about it and his Year Six School Councillors resolved to help by running a cake sale, inviting parents for donations and the sale took place on Friday. The children raised £101.10.

Mr Wallace said: “It shows true community spirit.”