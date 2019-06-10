Church fayre enjoys summer air

Good weather at the weekend meant a summer fayre could be held both inside and outside St Denys’ Church in Sleaford.

The Saturday morning event raised £1,300, according to churchwarden Richard Clash who helped set things up.

He said the money will be much needed to go towards ongoing upkeep of the church.

Mr Clash said: “The footfall was very good. We intentionally coincide it with the holding of the monthly farmer’s market.

“We had stalls inside the church and outside from the west door to the gates.”

Stalls sold jewellery, woollens, books, food and plants.

n Sleaford Choral Society will be giving their summer concert at St Denys’ Church on June 8 from 7.30pm.

The choir will be performing Haydn’s ‘The Creation’, conducted by musical director Rowland Lee and accompanied by organist David Shepherd. The soloists will be Jessica Shepherd (soprano), Richard Roddis (tenor) and Andrew Norton-Thorne (bass).

Tickets are £10 (accompanied under 16s free) on the door, or from any member of the society, and include free buffet at the interval, when refreshments can also be purchased.