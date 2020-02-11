Community boost for Scouts’ hall

After vandals damaged equipment at village Scout hut, a generous business and community organisations have rallied to help restore leaders’ faith in human kindness.

Over the Christmas and New Year period, boozed-up yobs lit a bonfire, smashed and burned a plastic table and chair, attempted to break into a secure container and scattered their empty beer bottles and cans around outside the Horbling and Billingborough Scout hut, based on Sandygate Lane in Horbling.

Outside the new door, from left - (back) Nick Hawridge - customer service manager of Four Seasons Windows, Daniel McCormack - Cubs Section Leader, Sally Howley - Headteacher of Brown's Primary School, Helen Robinson - Group Scout Leader, Gordon and Margaret Lack of Bourne Lions, Matthew Rossetti - owner of Four Seasons, Trevor Watson - District Commissioner of Stamford and Bourne Scout Council, Chris Adkins - window fitter, (front) Scout Thomas Wilson, Cub Amelia McCormack - Cub and Beaver Lily McCormack. EMN-200202-163615001

Group Scout Leader Helen Robinson was disappointed that she had been left to clean up the mess left behind and wished they could have maybe joined in with the huge range of activities the group offers.

She said: “Over Christmas young people have clearly had nothing to do. It makes me proud of what we do and it is a pity we cannot offer that 365 days a year.

“Two weekends ago I had 36 young people camping here learning about first aid and personal safety. We move with the times and modern Scouting is about things like using electronics and teaching them how it can save their lives too in an outdoor setting such as orienteering.

“I cannot clearly have broken glass around when we have young children coming along, but on the back of that incident I have been quite amazed by the support we have had locally.”

She was contacted by Bourne Lions who donated £100 towards improving security at the hut– possibly motion sensor lighting and CCTV.

Brown’s Primary School in the village also raised £100 for the Scouts from a non-uniform day.

Helen said: “While the disturbance was unfortunate, what was of more concern was the future safety of our amazing building should those vandals get in.

“As an executive committee we were very aware that our doors were very old and perhaps not as secure as they could be to modern standards, so I approached Four Seasons Window Company in Bourne for help.

“They said it was in their ethos to support community organisations and Nick Hawkridge from the business talked to his boss, Matt Rosetti. They agreed to come and measure up and fit a new door for free.”

Fitter Chris Adkins came along last Tuesday morning and fitted it.

Helen said: “We are extremely happy with the door and very generous donations received by all three parties.”