Council takes top prize at Lincolnshire Show

With ferocious dinosaurs, a troupe of Victorian circus performers and a planetarium, it’s no surprise the county council has scooped the prize for best non-agricultural stand at this year’s Lincolnshire Show.

Each year, the authority uses the Lincolnshire Show as an opportunity to engage with residents, highlighting the many services that it provides and how it works towards a better future for local communities.

Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This year’s stand had so much for people to get involved in, and we had lots of visitors trying their hand at our fairground games and ping-pong challenge.

“Our large-scale dinosaur models, Victorian acrobats, fire-eater and mobile planetarium were among the biggest draws in the showground, attracting people onto our site like never before.

“That gave us a fantastic opportunity to tell people about all the many services we have to offer, as well as promoting the exciting events coming up at our heritage attractions to visitors from outside the county.

“And, as always, our councillors were on hand to listen to the issues that are important to our residents and explain how we can help them.

“I’m delighted the efforts of all involved have been rightly recognised with this award.”

The Lincolnshire Show continues today (Thursday).