Couple from Lincolnshire die in collision between car and lorry on A17 Leadenham bypass

Lincolnshire Police have announced that two people have died as a result of a road collision which occurred on Friday between a car and a lorry on the A17 Leadenham bypass.

The collision was reported at about 1.15pm and the road was closed until 7.40pm.

In an update shortly after the road reopened, the police announced: "The road has just been reopened but we sadly have to report that two people died in the collision which involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a blue Mercedes low loader crane lorry."

A spokesman said the man and woman were a local couple in their late seventies travelling in the Vauxhall Zafira. The lorry driver in his fifties was also seriously injured and is recovering in Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, say police.

The police appeal continues: "Anyone who was in the area and saw either the silver Zafira or the blue Mercedes crane lorry before the collision or saw the collision itself is asked to contact 101.

"Also if you were in the area and had any dash cam footage which may be useful, please contact us on 101 referring to incident 210 of May 24."

Following the announcement on social media, Rob Francis replied via Twitter: "I was one of the first in scene to this, absolutely gutted for the families involved. RIP to the two in the car, hope the lorry driver is ok."

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman had reported earlier: “We received a call today at 1.10pm to the A17. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a lorry and a car. We sent numerous resources including our Hazard Area Response Team, an ambulance, fast response vehicles, and the Air Ambulance.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three crews to the scene from Sleaford, Grantham and Metheringham.

Lincolnshire Police diverted traffic through Leadenham village and advised drivers to avoid the area.