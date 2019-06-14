Couple killed in A17 crash named at inquest hearing

The names of a Sleaford area couple who died in a collision on the A17 at Leadenham last month have been officially released at the opening of a coroner's inquest.

The inquest was opened today (Friday) in Lincoln into the deaths of husband and wife John and Elsie Coy, of South Kyme.

John Whittaker Coy, 80, and wife, Elsie Coy, 79, were said to have died from multiple injuries after their silver Vauxhall Zafira was in collision with a Mercedes loader crane lorry on the Leadenham bypass on Friday, May 24.

Emergency services attended but the couple died at the scene.

The lorry driver, who is in his fifties, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries.

After formally identifying the couple, the inquest was adjourned until a full hearing into how their deaths occurred can take place. This is set for November 20 later this year.