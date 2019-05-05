Cranwell mum-of-two’s huge effort to help the ‘brave’ families of the RAF

A Cranwell woman completed the ‘incredibly tough’ London Marathon on Sunday to help RAF families in need.

Tamsin Miles said she wanted to help the ‘brave’ men and women of the RAF - and their families.

Tamsin runs the streets of the capital for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The mum-of-two finished the marathon in 4hrs 50ms, an experience she described as ‘amazing, but incredibly tough’.

Tamsin, whose husband Dave is currently serving at RAF Waddington, also set up a running club at the station to support other like-minded RAF partners. She created the group as a network where they could share their experiences and support each other. From this she then encouraged others to fundraise for the charity, with their first big challenge being the Woodhall Spa 10k on June 2.

Tamsin’s efforts for the charity have also seen her complete a York Marathon and hold bakes sales and community events. She also plans to take part in the Great North Run in September.

Tamsin said: “We as a nation continually ask our service men and women and their families to be braver than we can possibly imagine. So now it’s time for me, as one of the many, to do something for the few. The RAF Benevolent Fund means the world to me, and its invaluable to the people of the RAF who need assistance but may be too afraid to ask for it. The Fund will find them and help them, nonetheless.”

A medal well earned. Tamsin Miles pictured upon completing the marathon.

Tamsin’s husband Dave was deployed in the United States for six years. During this time, her two children, now eight and four, spent almost their lives in the country, with the family moving back to the UK one year ago. With the struggles of her husband’s deployment overseas , Tamsin wanted to do something big to celebrate the charity’s centenary; to support the RAF and the RAF Family.

She added: “When the kids came back to the UK, they didn’t know what it was, it was a big transition. We all had to rediscover England again. I wanted to do something that had a major impact in aiding my husband and other RAF families. It’s a tough gig being in an RAF family and moving around all the time, but if we all support each other, the journey will be worth it.”

Lisa Hunt, regional fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “We are in proud support of Tamsin and it has been incredibly heart-warming to see the commitment she has made to aid the Fund.

“Behind every RAF member, there is a family, and Tamsin’s effort to bring together other RAF wives to share their experiences and support our work has been a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

To donate to Tamsin’s cause for the RAF Benevolent Fund, visit her fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tamsin-miles