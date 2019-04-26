Cranwell woman's marathon effort for RAF charity

Cranwell woman Tamsin Miles will take on the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28, to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

Tamsin, whose husband Dave is currently serving at RAF Waddington, has also set up a running club at the station to support other like-minded RAF partners.

Tamsin created the group as a network – a space where they could share their experiences and support each other. From this she has encouraged the women to fundraise in support of the RAF Benevolent Fund, with their first big challenge being the Woodhall Spa 10k on June 2.

Tamsin said: “We as a nation continually ask our service men and women and their families to be braver than we can possibly imagine. So now it’s time for me, as one of the many, to do something for the few.

“The RAF Benevolent Fund means the world to me, and its invaluable to the people of the RAF who need assistance but may be too afraid to ask for it. The Fund will find them and help them, nonetheless.”

Tamsin is currently training the group for the Woodhall Spa 10k, with most of the women never having done a running event before. Aside from this Tamsin hosts regular bake sales and community events, raising hundreds of pounds for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Adding to her streak of RAF fundraisers, Tamsin also supported the RAF Benevolent Fund in the recent York Marathon and is set to run in this year’s Great North Run on September 8.

Tamsin’s husband Dave was deployed in the United States for six years. During this time, her two children, now eight and four, spent almost their entire lives in the U.S., with Tamsin and her family moving back to the UK just one year ago. With the struggles of her husband’s deployment and the overseas relocation, Tamsin wanted to do something big to celebrate the charity’s centenary; to support the RAF and the RAF Family.

Tamsin added: “When the kids came back to England, they didn’t know what it was, it was a big transition. We all had to rediscover England again. I wanted to do something that had a major impact in aiding my husband and other RAF families. It’s a tough gig being in an RAF family and moving around all the time, but if we all support each other, the journey will be worth it.”

Lisa Hunt, Regional Fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “We are in proud support of Tamsin and it has been incredibly heart-warming to see the commitment she has made to aid the Fund. Behind every RAF member, there is a family, and Tamsin’s effort to bring together other RAF wives to share their experiences and support our work has been a wonderful thing to be a part of.

“Ahead of our 100th anniversary, it's this kind of innovation from fundraisers like Tamsin who help us drive our services to the RAF families who need them.”

Last year, the RAF Benevolent Fund supported more than 53,000 people with a wide range of welfare needs, from relationship counselling, to the Airplay youth support scheme and care home top up fees for elderly RAF veterans.

To sponsor Tamsin, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tamsin-miles3