Crop sprayer calendar for charity

The 2020 edition of a popular fundraising calendar reminiscing on the days of Lincolnshire’s daring aerial crop spraying pilots is now available to pre-order.

The calendar has been compiled by Malcolm Haywood of Ruskington, based on Under The Wire, the autobiography of crop spraying pilot Digby Goss, which Malcolm help to write.

Malcolm was ground operations manager from 1966 to 1984 at Boston-based Lincs Aerial Spraying Company and then Boston Aviation Services. The company was disbanded due to new rulings against aerial spraying in the UK on health and safety grounds.

The new, A3 calendar of images from the era of airborne sprayers contending with small fields and electricity pylons can be ordered for delivery in November/December with all profits going to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. It is £10 plus £3 postage. Call 01526 832343 or 07866 430861.