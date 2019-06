Here is a gallery of pictures from the first day of Lincolnshire Show, which opened yesterday (Wednesday).

The event, which attracts crowds in their thousands from all over the county, is also taking place today (Thursday).

Highlights include a Dakota flypast, acrobatic stunts from the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders Broke FMX, the Shetland Pony Grand National, and performances from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue band.

