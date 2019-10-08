Cuppas raise a lot of cash for Macmillan care

The Macmillan Cancer Care charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event proved as popular as ever with people brewing up and making cakes.

Colleagues, friends, neighbours and customers were all invited to join event organisers for a hot drink and a chat over a slice of cake on Friday.

With some of the raffle prizes, staff at The Spire Coffee Shop in Anwick Garden Centre histed an afternoon tea for Macmillan. From left - Raj Maidment, chef Lewis Smith, Lauren Bradford, Tina Clewlow and Jess Cook. EMN-190930-144842001

It was the first time one had been held at The Bustard Inn at South Rauceby and landlady Lesley Lonsdale said it was an overwhelming success with the pub filled with villagers and an impressive array of cakes lined up on the bar. She said: “We thought we would join in and all made the cakes between us. It is such a worthy cause. We have all been affected in some way by cancer.”

Turnbulls builder’s merchant turned its Southgate sales office into a coffee shop with staff baking and selling cakes and hot drinks all day.

Roberts Tyres in Northgate, Sleaford hosted a coffee morning in their offices. They sold cakes and coffee for donations, held a competition and a raffle of donated gifts.

Pygott and Crone staff were busy selling home made cakes and coffee at their Northgate and Southgate offices, while Sleaford Library was very busy, entertaining 23 people in the first hour.

Tea and cakes at Sleaford Library, from left - library manager Kay Ablard, cultural services advisers Helen Keeping and Suzanne Griffiths. EMN-190930-144904001

Adult fostering service PSS Shared Lives used their coffee morning on Friday as a way of raising awareness of the new service at the National centre for Craft and Design, while various friends and family prepared delicious cakes for the coffee morning at nearby Navigation House museum.

Over 30 members of Anwick Over 60s Club enjoyed afternoon tea at The Spire Coffee Shop in Anwick Garden Centre. With the help of a raffle of prizes donated by suppliers, the seven staff raised almost £310 for Macmillan.

Saturday saw a Macmillan coffee morning and autumn fair at Billlingborough village hall. There were numerous stalls by craftspeople, village groups and schools as well as live music, raising £785.

Cakes for their Macmillan Coffee Afternoon at Navigation House, from left - Harriet Tricker, heritage tourism assistant Jade John, Jake Newby and Sue Moon. EMN-190930-144915001

Customer Geoff Hallam with Turnbulls staff member Gina Gadd and her cake at their coffee morning. EMN-190930-150133001

Sleaford British Legion chairman Clive Candlin buys some cakes from the stall outside Pygott and Crone's Northgate office, pictured with, from left - Laura machin, Sam Donner, Beth Brown and Emma Shaw. EMN-190930-151608001

MacMillan Coffee Morning and autumn fair at Billlingborough village hall. Adam Seymour performing. EMN-190930-122549001

MacMillan Coffee Morning and autumn fair at Billlingborough village hall. L-R Lucy Kenny, Roy Greenwood, Sue Mear. EMN-190930-122449001

MacMillan Coffee Morning and autumn fair at Billlingborough village hall. Brown's school young leaders with head teacher Sally Howley. EMN-190930-122518001