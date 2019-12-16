Don’t miss Santa on tour with Sleaford’s firefighters!

Sleaford’s on-call and full-time firefighter crews will be joining Santa on his tour of the town with his sleigh this week.

He will be riding around on the back of one of their spectacularly decorated fire trucks with crews collecting donations for the Firefighters Charity. All routes start at 5.30pm.

On Monday December 16 he will be travelling around: St Giles Avenue, The Hoplands, Russell Crescent, Stephens Way, Mareham Lane, Boundary Pastures and Keepers Way.

On Tuesday December 17 he will be going around Ruskington. On Wednesday December 18 he will be on Ancaster Drive, Hervey Road, Ickworth Road, Victoria Avenue, St Edmunds Road and Holdingham Grange.

On Thursday December 19 he will be travelling around: Southfields, Hawthorn Drive, Oak Road and Tamer Road.

On Friday December 20 he will be on Clay Hil Road, Rookery Avenue and George Street. Then on Monday December 23 he will be on The Drove, North Parade, Stokes Drive, Winchester Way, Sycamore Drive and Jubilee Grove.