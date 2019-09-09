Elaine to skydive for hospice good cause

A 69-year-old woman from Ruskington is excited to be taking a leap out of a plane for charity.

Former estate agent Elaine Rogers started working as a volunteer at St Barnabas Hospice shop in Ruskington in 2012 on her retirement.

She explained: “I chose St Barnabas charity, as they are a local charity, who do such good work in the community and people who donate to us can see that the monies are spent in the local area. Many of our services are free so we rely on the generosity of people for their donations.

“I enjoy the work very much.”

Then in 2013, Elaine’s eldest son, Robert, died after a short illness. She said: “As you can imagine our family were devastated and I knew I needed some help.

“So I went along to the St Barnabas Sleaford Bereavement Group which helped me enormously. So much so, that after about 18 months I felt strong enough and decided I could hopefully give something back to the group. This was when I also began volunteering with the Sleaford Bereavement Group as a Supportive Listener.”

She also helps run two coffee meetings in Ruskington and Sleaford.

Instead of a party and presents for her 70th birthday, Elaine has opted to do a sponsored tandem skydive at Hibaldstow airfield on September 14 for the charity.

She said: “I have flown in aeroplanes on holiday but I’m not great with heights. I saw it in a magazine and thought it would be exciting and not last too long. I’m sure I will be nervous but it will be a good day. I am delighted with how the fundraising is going so far. My target is to raise at least £1,000 for the hospice and so far, I have raised over £600.”

You can sponsor her at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elaine-rogers5 or through the Ruskington St Barnabas shop.