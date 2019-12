Staff at Ashdene Care Home in Sleaford donned costumes for ‘Elf Day’ in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society on Friday.

Manager Jilly Hunt said all her team gave a donation to turn up in elf outfits and raise a smile for residents, who are also having a Christmas jumper day and visits from Church Lane, William Alvey and Carre’s Grammar schools as well as Eslaforde Nursery.

The Roman Catholic School donated a Christmas tree and on Christmas Day, district nurses on shift are invited to lunch.