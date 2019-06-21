Emergency services and air ambulance rush to scene of crash on A17 near Sleaford - road closed from Holdingham to Swineshead Bridge

Lincolnshire Police are reporting that there has been a “serious” collision on the A15 at Asgarby, near Sleaford this afternoon (Friday).

A statement by police on Twitter says: “The road is currently closed (as at 2pm) between Swineshead Bridge and Holdingham roundabout.

“Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route.”

Emergency services have been at the scene since shortly before 2pm including the air ambulance.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.45pm to the A17 near Sleaford. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

“We sent two LIVES community first responders, a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance, and we are currently still on scene.”

The road initially saw tailbacks each side of the crash scene until police could close off the road.

Police appealed for any witnesses to call 101, with reference to incident 245 of June 21.