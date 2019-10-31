End of an era as former Sleaford Standard office is flattened

It was going, going gone today (Thursday), as the former Handley Street offices of the Sleaford Standard came tumbling down.

JCO Developments of Ruskington has acquired planning permission from NKDC to demolish the flat roofed office block as well as additional unsafe buildings behind to make way for six two-bedroom homes with gardens to the rear and parking bays in front.

The former Sleaford Standard offices being demolished on Thursday afternoon.

The ‘tired’ looking 1970s’ offices have remained unoccupied for two years since DPS digital printers moved out. They had been there for two years until outgrowing the premises and moving to East Road.

The Standard, which was established in the town in 1924, left its ground floor offices in the building in June 2013 after a period of some 20-plus years, relocating to the Station Business Centre in Station Road, Sleaford, while DB Lawrence and Associates architects based upstairs, left soon after, moving to Carre Street.

The developers had argued that the building had failed to attract any new tenants for some time and was deemed too costly to renovate to a modern standard due to faults in its flat roof, metal frame design.

Demolition contractors had been working over previous days to remove a glazed staircase area connecting it to older buildings next door.

The excavator ripped big chunks out of the fabric of the building, making short work of the task.

Passing shoppers and locals then stopped to watch today as a large digger with a grabbing attachment bit large chunks out of the walls, floors and ceiling of the old office block, shaking pillars in its jaws to rip them free.

It quickly levelled the site to make way for a new residential street scene. The derelict buildings behind will be torn down in the coming days.