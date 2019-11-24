Epic efforts to help children

Everything for beauty treatment all-nighters to school teachers playing dodgeball saw thousands of pounds raised in the Sleaford area - all in the name of Children in Need.

Hare and Beauty of Ruskington featured on the BBC’s coverage of local events on Friday as well as on the BBC’s flagship One Show the previous week, as all nine staff provided beauty treatments for customer donations non-stop from 9am on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The Pudsey Dance Crew at William Alvey School. EMN-191118-175839001

The staff led by Sophie Hare did the 24-hour marathon challenge last year too and this time wanted to equal, if not better it.

The girls did everything from nails and facials to ear candling and massage through the night, sustained by other kind local businesses such as Wilcox Bakery and Poppy’s Place who kept them going with coffee and cakes. They even had a visit from Pudsey Bear to do his nails.

Sophie said they managed to raise a fantastic £2,077.87 and then staggeringly went out on a staff Christmas night out despite the weariness.

Sophie got the call the previous week to be on the Friday night One Show after the programme’s producers heard of her plan, so she travelled down to London with mum Amanda Hare to tell presenters Ore Oduba and Michelle Ackerley all about it.

Staff 'bought' by pupils to wear school uniform for Children in Need at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. EMN-191118-180252001

The team raised over £1,000 last year for the cause and announced their intention to do it again on Facebook, complete with a photo of Amanda’s nails painted in Children in Need colours and images of Pudsey Bear by talented daughter Sophie.

She said: “Sophie is amazing at nail art and I’m so pleased she got the recognition on the One Show because she does amazing designs.

There were sights to behold at Kesteven and Sleaford High School as pupils paid to come in non-uniform while they also bid for staff in an auction and dressed female, and some male, staff in school uniform, including one in the uniform she wore when she was a pupil.

Head of English, James Cassidy had his head shaved, while staff also took part in a dodgeball game at lunchtime.

Art teacher Matt Clifford in staff dodgeball for Children in Need at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. EMN-191118-180303001

Pupils ran bake sales and were sponsored to dance into and out of lessons.

Pupils at St Botolph’s Primary school in Quarrington paid to dress up in spots, while children at William Alvey School in town paid to wear as many colourful clothes as they could, bought colouring sheets and the dance crew did a Pudsey Dance.

At Ruskington’s Winchelsea School, headteacher Helen Duckett said they raised £511.29 by wearing pyjamas all day, having breakfast together, face painting, running a raffle and covering Pudsey in copper coins.

She said: “Our PTA have been fabulous and our parents have been extremely supportive.”

Some of the pupils at St Botolph's School, Quarrington in Pudsey Bear spots. EMN-191118-175443001

Children in Need was once again celebrated in style at St George’s Academy, with a variety of activities across both campuses, helping to raise money throughout the day. Among the events were sports games, bands playing music, hair braiding, wet sponge throwing, apple bobbing and a lot of cake.

One teacher even had their car filled with balloons so that students could guess how many were used.

Jamie Hirst from the school said: “It has been a fun filled day and we look forward to seeing how much money we raised next week.”

Students at St George's Academy holding a Children in Need bake sale. EMN-191118-180212001

Staff dodgeball for Children in Need at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. EMN-191118-180237001

Amanda Hare's Children in Need nails. EMN-191118-175937001

St George's Academy Interact Group selling cakes for Children in Need. EMN-191118-180200001