Festive coffee morning at library

Sleaford’s Library welcomed people in for a festive morning of family activities, all in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The event on Friday morning saw people popping by to join in a coffee morning, while there was also a raffle with a Christmas hamper as first prize.

Festive Morning at Sleaford Library in aid of Cancer Research UK. Cultural Services Advisor Jane Haines offering mince pies to L-R Alan Farmer, Daniel Elmer and Sylvia Spencer. EMN-191220-132757001

Kay Ablard, the library manager, said: “We had a constant stream of people coming in.”

The morning raised £137.37 for the charity and people were also entertained with festive music by the ukulele group which meets in the library on Tuesdays.

Kay said: “They have been meeting for about 18 months now. They call themselves SLUGS - Sleaford Library Ukulele Group.”

This was followed on Monday afternoon by a free session of Christmas stories and crafting activities for 20 younger children in the junior library area.

Festive Morning at Sleaford Library in aid of Cancer Research UK. Senior library assistant Rachel Pledge with Christmas hamper raffle prize. EMN-191220-132711001

They made a 3D festive living room in a cereal box. The boxes were pre-painted with a side cut away to create a window on the Christmas scene. Children stuck on patterned wallpaper and flooring before colouring in the furniture, decorating a tree and adding glitter and a battery-powered tea-light.