Festive coffee morning at library

Sleaford’s Library welcomed people in for a festive morning of family activities, all in aid of Cancer Research UK.
The event on Friday morning saw people popping by to join in a coffee morning, while there was also a raffle with a Christmas hamper as first prize.
Kay Ablard, the library manager, said: “We had a constant stream of people coming in.”
The morning raised £137.37 for the charity and people were also entertained with festive music by the ukulele group which meets in the library on Tuesdays.
Kay said: “They have been meeting for about 18 months now. They call themselves SLUGS - Sleaford Library Ukulele Group.”
This was followed on Monday afternoon by a free session of Christmas stories and crafting activities for 20 younger children in the junior library area.
They made a 3D festive living room in a cereal box. The boxes were pre-painted with a side cut away to create a window on the Christmas scene. Children stuck on patterned wallpaper and flooring before colouring in the furniture, decorating a tree and adding glitter and a battery-powered tea-light.