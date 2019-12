Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a church near Sleaford thanks through a Christmas fair.

The team at St Andrew’s Church, in Leasingham, held the event in the village hall on Saturday and raised £720 for ongoing projects.

It featured a variety of stalls, including a tombola, mystery bags, a raffle, cakes and crafts, plus refreshments, and Santa himself.

Thanks are given to all those who organised and helped out on the day, and those who came along and supported it.