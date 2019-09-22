Fifth Happy Chappy run helps Reuben (2)

Sleaford scooter enthusiasts have met again for their annual ‘ride out’ and rally while raising funds for a local disabled child.

The Sleaford All Knighters scooter club staged their fifth annual Happy Chappy ride out at the Barge and Bottle in town over the weekend, seeing a huge turnout of riders from far and wide.

Gleaming machines on show at Navigation Yard for the Happy Chappy ride out. EMN-190916-172744001

The event originated from an effort by the club to support honorary member Nicky Reeves, 57, a local man with Down’s syndrome. Club mates converted a mobility scooter to look like a classic Vespa. He was joined by up to 200 scooter enthusiasts for a ‘ride out’ on his machine and became an internet sensation, attracting followers from around the world.

Now in its fifth year, the club always tries to raise money to help a local cause linked to Down’s syndrome and this time settled on two year old Reuben Bescoby.

Jay Roffey from the club said: “He needs a specialist feeding chair and we had a target of £400. We nailed that easily and as the takings went up we eventually raised £855, so we will also be able to buy him a blood oxygen monitor for when he is sleeping, sensory toys and a specialist bean bag.”

The event was staged at the pub, with the prized machines parked up outside and spilling over into Navigation Yard.

Happy Chappy scotter ride out and meet up at Barge and Bottle. L-R Members of Sleaford All-Knighters Scooter Club with Reuben Bescoby 2 and his mum Jade Bescoby. EMN-190916-174126001

“We could not do it without the support of fellow scooter riders, who come from all over the country, and the staff at the Barge and Bottle. Their boss Mick Wells and his wife are fantastic.”

The enthusiasts were entertained by live music from Not Quite Jeff on Saturday night and further tunes were provided by local band The Pressure Drop on Sunday. Riders broke off for a parade around the town and up to the A17 bypass.