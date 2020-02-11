First Paddington themed story train setting off from Sleaford on Poacher Line

The Poacher Community Rail Line will be having a Paddington themed storytelling train on Wednesday morning, February 19.

A group of 24 children and their families from Rainbow Stars support group for families of autistic children will travel in a dedicated carriage from Sleaford courtesy of East Midlands Railway to Boston Library.

On the train they will have Paddington themed activities to do. At Boston they will hear two Paddington stories and a selection of activities like bookmark making for the children before returning home.

Jane Peck from Rainbow Stars said: “It’s great for Sleaford families.”