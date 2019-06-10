Football manager is charity ambassador

A Sleaford-based charity promoting understanding of a rare condition have a new signing - a former Premier League footballer and manager.

GAIN raises awareness of Guillain Barre Syndrome and related conditions.

Visitors at the tea party at GAIN's head office in Sleaford. Photo: MF DSC 9719. EMN-190306-175325001

It has teamed up with former Newcastle United and Fulham player Lee Clark, who has also managed Bury, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Blackpool and has just taken up the manager’s role of non-league Blyth Spartans.

Mr Clark offered to become an ambassador for GAIN after his father was diagnosed with GBS last year but died a few months later. He wanted to help raise awareness of the rare condition and was put in touch with the charity by the Football League Managers Association.

GAIN chief executive Caroline Morrice said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Lee on board. We hope he will be able to come to events and talk to people about the charity and the conditions it supports.”

Around 65 guests joined Lee for afternoon tea on Friday at their head office in Sleaford. Lee brought his brother and sister and spent time talking to charity members and guests. He said he was proud to be an ambassador for the charity.

Caroline said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to this event, including local businesses, community organisations, the charity’s founder, members and friends, who raised £500, which will help us support newly diagnosed patients and their families as well as allowing us to send information to GPs surgeries and hospitals.”

People also brought along their empty crisp packets which are being collected to raise money. The charity would like to hear from anyone wanting to get their school or business involved in this scheme raising awareness and funds for GAIN.

Lee hopes to be involved in an upcoming charity football match in Grimsby on July 14. For details: www.gaincharity.org.uk