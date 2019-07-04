FOUND - Missing person Stewart Thacker has now been found say police

Police who were concerned for the welfare of a 54-year-old last seen in the East Heckington area yesterday say he has now been located.

Stewart Thacker was last seen in the East Heckington area at approximately 12pm yesterday (Wednesday).

He was believed to be on foot in the area.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed in the last 20 minutes via Twitter: “We can confirm that Stewart Thacker who was reported as missing from East Heckington has now been found.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support for this appeal.”