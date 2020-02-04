Freemasons pledge to raise £2.25m in aid of good causes

Lincolnshire’s 3,400 Freemasons have committed to raise £2.25 million for charity during the next five years.

This,they will do through what they call the ‘Festival’ – a series of fundraising events staged throughout Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire – coupled with regular individual giving.

More than 160 Freemasons gathered at the Masonic Hall, in Grimsby, recently to launch the Festival and its #Lincs2025 hashtag.

Chairman Jez Hyland, from Horncastle, said: “There was a tremendous buzz in the room with so many people not only attending, but being positive about what we aim to achieve.

“It was especially useful to have representatives of some of the charities we’ve already helped join us for lunch, so members could hear first hand the positive difference we have been able to make at the ‘sharp end’, where the important work really happens.”

Chairman of the MCF trustees James Newman was at the event, and said the charity would award about 40,000 grants during the five years of the Festival.

Freemasons in the Province of Lincolnshire meet at numerous locations, including Sleaford.

The money raised will be channelled into the Freemasons’ charity, the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which will make sure it gets to the point of need to improve the quality of life in the communities in which the Freemasons meet.