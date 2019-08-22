GCSE RESULTS: Record breaking results at Sir William Robertson Academy

Students from Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn are over the moon with their GCSE results with many gaining the top grades of 9, 8 and 7 across a number of subjects.

The school is celebrating a record breaking year with their 9-5 grades showing an 8 per cent increase on 2018 results which had been the school’s previous highest. It was also a record breaking year for the school’s performance at grades 9-4.

Matthew Andrew from Newark

Tom Penneck from Newark is celebrating with fantastic results in his GCSEs with a grade 9 in Chemistry (equating to higher than an A* in the new grading system), 8s in Maths, Physics and Biology (equivalent to an A*), a grade B in Additional Maths and 7s in English Literature and English Language (equivalent to a grade A), a 6 in Geography and a 5 in German. Georgie Hellard from Navenby gained a grade 9 in her Maths GCSE and a B in Additional Maths.

Charlie Hamilton from Coddington was absolutely delighted with his results gaining five grade 8s in English Literature, English Language, History, Art & Design and Performing Arts, grade 7s in Double Science, a grade 6 in Maths and a Merit in BTEC Sport. Lilly Donohoe from Newark achieved grade 8s in Double Science, German, Maths, a B in Additional Maths, a 7 in Geography, the top grade of a Distinction* in BTEC Sport and a 6 in both English Literature and English Language.

Twins Benjamin and Felicity Ashcroft from Cranwell did exceptionally well with Benjamin securing grade 8s in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, a grade B in Additional Maths, 7s in History and Maths, grade 6 in English Literature, English Language and Geography and a grade 5 in German.

Felicity gained Grade 8s in Double Science and Maths, a B in Additional Maths, a 7 in German, 6s in English Language and Performing Arts and 5s in English Literature and History.

Libby Carrington from Balderton

Libby Carrington from Balderton achieved a grade 9 in Performing Arts, a 7 in English Language, grade 6s in English Literature, Double Science, History, Maths, Sport and a 5 in German. Matthew Andrew from Newark gained a grade 8 in GCSE PE, 7s in English Literature, Maths, History, Science and a C in Additional Maths.

These students will be joining the Sixth Form along with around 50 others as they move into Year 12 to study their chosen A Level and BTEC courses. Six students from other local schools will also be joining the well- established Sixth Form which celebrated its fantastic A Level results last week.

All major GCSE subject areas have seen significant increases in their performance and GCSE PE has once again seen a 100 per cent 9-4 pass, with 93% achieving grades 9-5 rate and many students celebrating the very highest grades.

Mark Guest, headteacher, said: “I am absolutely delighted for our students! Their hard work and dedication has paid-off in the best way possible. It was truly wonderful to see a hall full of smiling faces this morning as our students received their grades.

Charlie Hamilton from Coddington

“I must also pay tribute to the hard work and commitment of all of their teachers – we are immensely proud of the fact that our staff always go the extra mile to engage and enthuse our students. This year’s results are the best in the history of the school by a considerable margin.”

The school is driven by the aim to ASPIRE and this directs the work of all staff and pupils. In recent years it has become one of the most sought after schools in Lincolnshire, with parents recognising the benefits of choosing a very successful school in a safe, rural setting with superb pastoral care. The thriving Sixth Form means that parents are confident that their children can continue their education in this supportive environment with high academic results.

The school offers comprehensive education for 11-18 year olds and is quite unique with its safe, rural location between the villages of Welbourn and Leadenham but easily accessible from Newark, Grantham, Sleaford, North Hykeham, Lincoln and surrounding villages – with school buses serving each of these areas.