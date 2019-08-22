GCSE RESULTS: St George’s Academy results improve again

The percentage of higher GCSE grades at St George’s Academy has improved again.

In the wake of last week’s excellent A Level outcomes, students at St George’s Academy have produced the second best set of GCSE results the school has ever achieved.

GCSE Results, St George's Academy. L-R Kai Coverley 16, Lewis Woodrow 16, Andrew Mulhall 16 EMN-190822-182642001

Despite the recent and widespread changes to GCSE examinations, 58% of students achieved grades 4 or better (4 - 9 the equivalent of old A* - C grades) in English and maths whilst 31% of students achieved grades 5 or better, a 1% improvement on 2018’s record breaking year.

Overall the percentage of students achieving grades 5 – 9 in English rose to a new record of 52%, a 1% improvement on 2018, whilst the percentage of students achieving 5 - 9 in maths remained consistently high for the third year in a row.

St George’s Principal, Wayne Birks said: “This has been an excellent summer for St George’s students and staff despite the increasing level of challenge posed by more difficult examinations at A Level and GCSE.

“At GCSE, students have produced the second best set of results the school has ever achieved and I was delighted that outcomes in English and maths at grade 5 or better have improved further, particularly in the light of the extra content and knowledge required in these new examinations.

GCSE Results, St George's Academy. L-R Olly Chapman 16, Hollie Kerr 16, Lucy Cartwright 16. EMN-190822-185117001

“Everyone has worked very hard to ensure students were well prepared for the examination season and I would like to pass on my congratulations and best wishes to all involved. Finally, there have been a significant number of outstanding individual performances and we are looking forward to celebrating these outcomes as students arrive at school this morning.”

GCSE Results, St George's Academy. L-R Katie Hutsby 16, Erin Bellaby 15, Elsie Hatton 16. EMN-190822-185127001