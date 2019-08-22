GCSE RESULTS: St George’s Academy results improve again

The percentage of higher GCSE grades at St George’s Academy has improved again.
In the wake of last week’s excellent A Level outcomes, students at St George’s Academy have produced the second best set of GCSE results the school has ever achieved.
Despite the recent and widespread changes to GCSE examinations, 58% of students achieved grades 4 or better (4 - 9 the equivalent of old A* - C grades) in English and maths whilst 31% of students achieved grades 5 or better, a 1% improvement on 2018’s record breaking year.
Overall the percentage of students achieving grades 5 – 9 in English rose to a new record of 52%, a 1% improvement on 2018, whilst the percentage of students achieving 5 - 9 in maths remained consistently high for the third year in a row.
St George’s Principal, Wayne Birks said: “This has been an excellent summer for St George’s students and staff despite the increasing level of challenge posed by more difficult examinations at A Level and GCSE.
“At GCSE, students have produced the second best set of results the school has ever achieved and I was delighted that outcomes in English and maths at grade 5 or better have improved further, particularly in the light of the extra content and knowledge required in these new examinations.
“Everyone has worked very hard to ensure students were well prepared for the examination season and I would like to pass on my congratulations and best wishes to all involved. Finally, there have been a significant number of outstanding individual performances and we are looking forward to celebrating these outcomes as students arrive at school this morning.”