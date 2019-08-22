GCSE RESULTS: Students and staff delighted at Kesteven and Sleaford High

Kesteven and Sleaford High School is celebrating the fantastic achievements of its GCSE students.

An impressive 14 students achieved at least 10 GCSE results each at grades 7-9 (previously A/A* equivalent): a tremendous achievement in the light of the new, tougher syllabuses and increased examination content.

GCSE Results, Kesteven and Sleaford High School. L-R Tamzen Brenton 16, Rafia Khan 16 EMN-190822-185057001

22% of all students’ grades were 8 or 9 (previously A*) and 41% of all grades were grade 7 or above (previously A/A*). Pleasingly 98% of students passed 5 GCSEs or more including English and Maths.

Josephine Smith, Head of School said:

I am absolutely delighted that students’ hard work paid off for them. This is the first year when all subjects have been examined under the new, more rigorous specifications. Teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly to support students through a time of change: building their confidence was key. We talk a lot about resilience in our school: the examination system places a lot of pressure on students and throughout the five years of their studies our message to students has always been about the importance of a positive mindset, love of learning and having high aspirations, whatever their passion.

These excellent results are just reward and students across the year group can be extremely proud of themselves. Their hard work means they are really well placed to begin their further studies.

GCSE Results, Kesteven and Sleaford High School. L-R Iris Lingard-Handley 16, Evelyn Munro 16 EMN-190822-185047001

I would like to thank all staff, and parents, for their hard work and support in helping our students achieve such an outstanding set of results.

Hilal Gibson, Maisie Cox, Erin Disdel, Emma Donoghue, Catherine Dorkin