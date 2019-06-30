Giovanni hangs up his hairdryer after 40 years boosting barnets in Sleaford

After a career of more than 40 years cutting and styling the hair of many hundreds of customers, Giovanni Galati has announced his retirement.

The Sleaford hairdresser first arrived in the UK 43 years ago, in 1976, and worked with his uncle, Francesco, who already had an established hairdressing business in the town.

Coming from a small rural town in Calabria in southern Italy, Filadelfia, Giovanni quickly settled in Sleaford and in 1982 he opened his own hairdressing shop in Northgate, where he is still based.

Once firmly established, the business expanded, providing an opportunity for another hairdresser. In October 1985, Patrick Harland joined Giovanni and the pair have worked alongside each other ever since as Giovanni and Patrick.

Reaching the age of 65 on Valentine’s Day this year, Giovanni’s thoughts began to turn to planning his future beyond work, and he has announced he will be retiring on June 29.

Not that he plans to hang up his scissors completely at this stage – promising his long standing customers that he will still come in occasional days and will maintain his Thursday appointments day.

But, he says, the time is right to have more opportunity to pursue his other interests outside of work, and paramount in that will be to spend more time with his wife of 41 years, Connie, and their three daughters – Antonia, Maria and Franca. The couple also have a grandson and another on the way in July, so family is at the heart of everything Giovanni does.

Retirement will also enable him to spend more time in his allotment and to go travelling with Connie, as well as swimming and going to the gym.

Whilst looking forward to his retirement, Giovanni admits that he will be a little sad to leave the shop that has been a key part of his life for 37 years. One particularly fond memory he has is of his youngest daughter, Franca, taking her very first steps in the shop.

Giovanni said: “I have really enjoyed my work. I have been fortunate to have had such wonderful customers and many of them have become good friends.

“I am so grateful to all my customers for their support and friendship over the years.”

He added: “I also want to say a big thank you to Patrick, who I have worked with for more than 30 years, and wish him every success for the future.”

Patrick, in turn, wished Giovanni well for his retirement, saying: “He has worked hard for many years and deserves the opportunity to have more time to spend with his family.”

Patrick will continue to work in the shop as usual and has been joined by new hairdresser Dana Rowe.