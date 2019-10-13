Greece is the word at village school

Ancient Greece was brought into the modern day when pupils in Year Three and Four at Caythorpe Primary School took part in a series of activities inspired by the historical period.

Pupils and staff alike donned fancy dress such as togas and tunics to mark the occasion.

Activities included designing pots, recounting myths, translating names into ancient Greek, designing mazes, traditional dancing, and making mosaics.

Afterwards, parents and carers were invited to the classroom to not only see what they had created, but also have a go at some of the Greek-themed activities themselves.

