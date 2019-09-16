Hair stylists to lose their locks for cancer charity

Two young staff at a hair salon in Martin are preparing to Brave the Shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care

Stylist Abbie Wells, 20, and apprentice Billy Wright, 17, both work at Hair By Esme on the village High Street.

Salon owner Esme Salter explained that they plan to hold a fund raising Macmillan coffee evening after work on September 27, serving coffee, cake and prosecco.

Esme said: “It is our take on Macmillan’s national coffee morning that day. We will have a pick a square raffle and donation boxes in the salon and we will be donating our tips from clients too.

“Abbie has never been brave enough to have her hair cut short but has always wanted to have her head shaved, so I said let’s go for it for charity and Billy said he would join in too. Abbie is really excited about it.”

Esme said they would like to raise as much money as possible, and hoping to reach £1,000 from all the events combined.

Abbie and Billy will be having their heads shaved on December 22.

Esme explained: “We chose that date as the last day we are open for the year before Christmas and so we will do it when we shut.

“Then they at least have a few days for it to start growing back!”

You can donate in the salon or by going to their Macmillan Brave the Shave donation pages: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/abbie-wells and https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/billy-wright