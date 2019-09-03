Have your say on 73 home housing plan set for Sleaford village

Residents are being invited to have their say on plans for a 73-home housing development in their village near Sleaford.

Rippon Homes’ plans for the scheme, which is located on Whitehouse Road in Ruskington, will go on display during a consultation event at the village hall tomorrow (Wednesday), September 4, between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

The proposal is for a brand new development of 73 homes - 15 of which are currently allocated for affordable housing.

Rippon Homes says the mix of the new homes, will aim to meet the needs of buyers in a range of circumstances, ‘whether they are looking to move onto or up the property ladder’.

All of the properties will be designed to be ‘in keeping with the local vernacular and sustain the village feel’.

The new development will also provide public open spaces and each home will have its own private garden area.

Meanwhile, the public footpath that crosses the site has been incorporated into the design as practically as possible, and the existing trees on the western and southern boundaries will be maintained, while further trees will be planted to improve local biodiversity.

Ian Dyke, managing director of Rippon Homes, said: “We hope to receive a positive response from local residents in Ruskington to the proposals that we have put forward for our site on Whitehouse Road.”

He added: “This will bring much-needed, quality-built homes to the area that will help those struggling to get onto the property ladder.”