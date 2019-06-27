Heartbroken by dog hit-and-run horror

A heartbroken dog owner is appealing for help to find the driver who hit and killed her pet pug in front of her young son, before driving off.

The sickening incident, which occurred on Castle Lane, Boothby Graffoe at 3.05pm last Tuesday, has been reported to police by owner Stephanie Newton.

Stephanie Newton's dogs, Sky, aged 3 and eight month old Pancake. EMN-190625-112426001

She put an appeal on Facebook with CCTV images she obtained of the dark blue hatchback. She saw a man and woman in the car which braked after the collision, seeing her cradling her dying dog with five-year-old son, Benjamin, before driving off.

Stephanie said: “It’s the first pet we have ever lost and I’ve never felt pain like it. Having to comfort young children as well is very difficult. They have made her a lovely grave and planted her some flowers they chose.”

Three-year-old pug Sky had escaped from their dog garden, so Stephanie and Benjamin, who has Noonan’s Syndrome, had gone out to the road to retrieve her when they saw a car coming.

Stephanie said: “I told him to get back. He is disabled and partially deaf so this was panicking me hoping to God he was processing what I was saying. I waved my hand up as the car got closer and stepped towards the road and my dog, but they showed no intention of slowing down. I think it made Sky jump and as it got alongside her she hit their bumper and went under the tyre. The noise was horrendous, there was absolutely no way they wouldn’t have heard nor felt her hit their vehicle.

Caught on CCTV - this car is believed to be the one which hit Sky and then drove off. EMN-190625-112437001

“She ended up down the road on the opposite side, I chased the car trying to find her and fell to the floor. I looked up to see the car had braked, one hand on my severely injured dog and one hand still signing to my boy to stay because I didn’t want him seeing her like that.

“Then I picked her up and looked again and it had sped off down the road.”

They have another young eight month old pug, Pancake who is pining for Sky.

Lincolnshire Police state if you hit a dog, you must stop and report it. If anyone knows who is responsible call 101 quoting incident 107 of June 19.