Heckington’s village hall re-opens for business

Heckington Village Hall held an open event last Saturday to launch its refurbished kitchen facility when bacon and sausage baps and cake were served - raising £460.06.

Major renovations have been carried out, thanks to a parish council loan to replace the floor, damp proofing and fitting new units as well as repairing the roof and guttering.

The village hall committee is now embarking on fundraising to pay back the loan.

ictured are committee members, from left - Angela Thomas, Chris Cullen, Louise Seaton, Iain Bradbury and Jan Palmer.