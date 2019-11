A charity which supports lonely and housebound people in the Sleaford area has been boosted thanks to a donation from Sleaford and District Lions Club.

Evergreen was given £400 to help carry on with its good work helping others in need.

Pictured are Lion Bob Coxhead, Lion Roy Wale, Lion President Sue La Roche, David Jeal, chairman of Evergreen, and Becky Mayfield, of Evergreen.