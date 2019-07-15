Historic racing motorcycles help charity

Sleaford motorcycle enthusiasts Mark Boswell and Martyn Bland got together to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance by putting together an amazing display of GP racing motorcycles at the Tattershall Kart Centre.

Mark explained the late Roger Windley’s wife, Anne, permitted the event to go ahead on the track free of charge because the money raised would help the charity.

Wheels were then put in motion to organise the parade which raised £1,300.

There were over 60 historic GP motorcycles on display in the paddock and the climax was when they took to the track for a parade. Bikes taking part included the Manx Norton, G50 Matchless, Aermacchi, three MV Augustas, Triumph Trident, CR750 Honda, and the whole range of Yamahas.

Guest riders included Derek Chatterton, Paul Cott and Bill Swallow.