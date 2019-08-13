Historic stone well heads restoration in village complete

Restoration work has been completed on the historic well heads in a Sleaford area village.

The well heads in Coleby Well are of unique historic significance and work to restore them has been completed thanks to help and funding from the parish council, residents and the FCC Communities Foundation, previously known as WREN, which grants funds to schemes out of our landfill tax.

Local county councillor Marianne Overton said work was completed ahead of schedule by Jason Henfrey, a Newark stone mason who trained at Lincoln Cathedral.