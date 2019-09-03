History group to stage exhibition

A history group near Sleaford is to hold an exhibition documenting the development and changes in local properties.

Pickworth Local History Group will be staging the event in Pickworth Village Hall (pictured) on Saturday, September 14, between 10am to 2pm.

Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be provided.

The award-winning group, which has already published three books, is researching houses in Pickworth. Anyone who can shed light on the village’s past is encouraged to attend the event.

“All communities change over time and Pickworth Local History Group is lucky to have a wealth of information on homes within the village over the years,” a spokesman for the group said. “They’ve been finding out when they were built, where they were built in the village and the materials used - but still have some gaps which perhaps you might be able to fill.”

